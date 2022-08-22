Islamic State suicide bomber, planning terrorist attack in India, detained in Russia

Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Russia detains Islamic State suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India

Highlights The detained bomber is a native of a country in the Central Asian region, Russian officials said

He planned to blow himself up against one of the representatives of ruling circles of India

Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as 'Terrorist Organisation' by India

Islamic State suicide bomber detained: Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) on Monday said they have detained a suicide bomber. According to the details, the detained bomber is a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack in India.

"Russia's FSB identified and detained a member of the Islamic State international terrorist organization banned in Russia, a native of a country in the Central Asian region, who planned to commit a terrorist act by blowing himself up against one of the representatives of the ruling circles of India," the authority said in a statement.

The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a suicide bomber in Turkey, the statement added.

On Sunday, the Indian Army nabbed an intruding terrorist on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Security forces had noticed suspicious movement in the Sehar Makri area of the Nowshera sector Sunday evening.

The terrorist has been identified as Tabrak Hussain - a suicide bomber who was sent across the border by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Upon encountering security forces, the terrorist started to run back towards the Pakistan side of the LoC.

He was nabbed after the troops fired at him. Hussain was shifted to the Army's hospital in Rajouri after being provided first aid.

During the interrogations, he revealed he was sent as part of the LeT suicide squad to target Army installations along the LoC.

Islamic State and all its manifestations have been notified as 'Terrorist Organisation' and have been included in the First Schedule to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 by the Central Government.

According to Home Ministry, the Islamic State group is using various internet-based social media platforms to propagate its ideology.

Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | Assam: 2 suspected terrorists with Al-Qaeda links arrested in Goalpara

Latest World News