US jets fly over air bases in Iraq hit by Iran | Live Updates

Image Source : AP Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone strike on Friday, in the city of Kerman, Iran

In a major escalation to the ongoing US-Iran tensions over Soleimani's killing, Iran early Wednesday fired a series of ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops. According to Iranian state TV, the missile attack by Iran comes as a revenge for the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, who last week died in an American drone strike near Baghdad prompted angry calls to avenge his slaying. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has decided to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

After the strikes, a former Iranian nuclear negotiator posted a picture of the Islamic Republic’s flag on Twitter, appearing to mimic Trump who posted an American flag following the killing of Soleimani and others Friday in a drone strike in Baghdad.

08:09 am: Meanwhile attacking his Republican competitor, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that Trump's escalation of tensions with Iran proves him to be "dangerously incompetent" and puts the US on the brink of war.

Speaking in New York, Biden said Trump used a "haphazard" decision-making process to order the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and failed to communicate the rationale to Congress or US allies around the world.

Biden said Trump instead offered "tweets, threats and tantrums" that prove the Republican president to be "dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership."

08:08 am: The Federal Aviation Administration is barring US pilots and carriers from flying in areas of Iraqi, Iranian and some Persian Gulf airspace.​The agency is warning of the "potential for miscalculation or mis-identification" for civilian aircraft amid heightened tensions between the US and Iran.

08:00 am: Hours after Iran targeted bases in Iraq housing US troops, US helicopters, jets took a flight over air-bases in Iraq which were hit by Iran.

07:58 am: A video has been released by new agency ANI showing how Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at 5:30 pm.(EST) on January 7 and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil, in Iraq.

#WATCH: Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles at 5:30 p.m. (EST) on January 7 and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Irbil, in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/xQkf9lG6AP — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

