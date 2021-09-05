Sunday, September 05, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Iran president calls for election in Afghanistan

Iran president calls for election in Afghanistan

“A government should be established there which is elected by the votes and the will of the people,” the Iranian President said.

AP AP
Tehran Published on: September 05, 2021 7:20 IST
afghanistan elections, iran president, taliban takeover
Image Source : AP

Women gather to demand their rights under the Taliban rule during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021.

Iran’s president is calling for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country, where he hopes peace will return after Western troops have left and the Taliban have seized control. Speaking on state TV on Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi said that the Afghan people should vote to determine their own government “as soon as possible.”

“A government should be established there which is elected by the votes and the will of the people,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic has always sought peace and calm in Afghanistan, and an end to bloodshed and fratricide, and the sovereignty of the people’s will. We support a government elected by the Afghan people,” he added.

Also Read: 'Humanitarian emergency of internal displacement' in Afghanistan, says UNHCR

Also Read: 'Everything will be Okay': ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed during visit to Afghanistan

Latest World News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News