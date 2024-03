Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS A drone view shows trash being swept to the shore due to high tides caused by erratic weather, on a beach in Teluk fishing village, in Pandeglang regency.

Image Source : REUTERSSolikah, 58, and Cartini, 35, observe the trash, mostly plastics and domestic waste, which has covered a beach in their neighbourhood in Teluk fishing village.

Image Source : REUTERSAn elderly man carrying baskets walks through piles of trash, most of which is plastic and domestic waste, on a beach in Teluk fishing village.

Image Source : REUTERSTrash, most of which is plastic and domestic waste, covers the beach in Teluk fishing village as high tides, brought by erratic weather, sweeps trash to the shore in Pandeglang regency.

Image Source : REUTERSA drone view shows trash being swept to the shore due to high tides caused by erratic weather, on a beach in Teluk fishing village, in Pandeglang regency.

Image Source : REUTERSA drone view shows a man walking among trash, most of which are plastics and domestic waste, near fishing boats that are stranded as high tides brought by erratic weather hit and sweep the trash to the shore, on a beach in Teluk fishing village.

Image Source : REUTERSA drone view shows stranded fishing boats, as high tides brought by erratic weather hit and sweep the trash to the shore on a beach in Teluk fishing village.

Image Source : REUTERSA boy runs through piles of trash, most of which is plastics and domestic waste, on a beach in Teluk fishing village, as high tides brought by erratic weather sweep trash to the shore in Pandeglang regency.