'Shocked to my core': Indian student who picked up Tricolour in Pro-Khalistani protests in UK

Image Source : SCREENGRAB/@COLINBLOOM Satyam Surana picking up the fallen Tricolour at the protests outside the Indian High Commission in UK.

An Indian student, who had picked up a fallen Tricolour at a pro-Khalistani protest outside the Indian Embassy in London, said that the barbaric acts towards the national flag shocked him.

The video of Satyam Surana picking up the fallen Tricolour has been widely circulated on the internet with many people applauding his actions. Satyam is a student at the prestigious London School of Economics.

Following this incident, Surana shared his thoughts on social media and said, "What I saw, shocked me to my core! The Indian National Flag, our beloved Tricolour, was being desecrated in the most horrible, pathetic and undignified manner."

He further said, "It was when ultimately these Radical Anti-National elements tried to drench the Flag with Gaumutra (Cow Urine) and do further dishonouring misdeeds with it. I stepped in from behind and sneaked into the mob. I then leaned, reached forward to grab my national identity, my national symbol and pride, my Tiranga," Surana said.

"It was entirely a natural action from the most inner soul of mine. It was my conscience that molated me to it. It was completely an Innocent, Instant and instinctive act from my heart, body and soul."

The LSE student ended his thoughts by saying, "Lastly and ultimately, whatever happened is only and only the Power of Bharatmata and the Tiranga. The tricolour has yet again brought the entire nation together to show this unmatched love, support and motivation to me, I have never previously experienced. I am grateful that Bharat Mata chose me to get the act done. I am charged, motivated, inspired to keep this flame of nationalism ignited within me for my lifetime, and keep working for my BHARAT."

Pro-Khalistani protests in London

The incident took place at a pro-Khalistani protest that was taking place in front of the Indian High Commission in London. The protest by the Khalistan supporters came days after the planned interaction of Indian High Commissioner to Britain Vikram Doraiswami by the Gurudwara Committee in Glasgow was deliberately disrupted by three persons- all from areas outside Scotland.

