Another Indian-origin student dies in US, Embassy in New York rules out any foul play

New York: Amid a series of Indians who died in the United States in recent months, the Indian Embassy in New York, in a social media post, has added the name of another Indian-origin student to the list of people Indians who lost their lives in America. However, it was not clear whether the person was killed or died naturally.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, India in New York, announced the death of Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. It said that the police investigation was underway but added no foul play was suspected as of now.

Further, it added that the Consulate remains in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them. "Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected. The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible assistance to them," according to the social media post of the Indian Embassy in New York.

Indian students killed in US

Earlier on Sunday, Neel Acharya, an Indian student in the United States studying at Indiana's Purdue University, was found dead after he was reported missing, according to authorities. Officials were called around 11:30 am. Sunday to 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette for a possible dead body. Upon arrival, a "college-aged male" was found deceased on Purdue's campus, said Tippecanoe County Coroner's office.

This came after another Indian student, named Vivek Saini, was brutally murdered with a hammer by a homeless drug addict inside a store in Lithonia, Georgia. The 25-year-old student, an Indian student who recently earned an MBA degree in the United States, was struck 50 times in the head with a hammer by the assailant Julian Faulkner, whom Saini had been helping for the past couple of days.

Saini, a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner, had shown kindness to the accused for almost two days and provided him with chips, a coke, water, and even a jacket for warmth, M9 News Channel reported on Sunday. Saini was concerned for his safety and requested Faulkner to depart or face police intervention. Police, arriving at the scene, found Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body.

