India sends humanitarian aid to Palestine after catastrophic hospital attack in Gaza killed over 500

India, on Sunday, sent an Air Force flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for Palestine. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the IAF flight IAF C-17 departed for El-Arish airport in Egypt. The ministry said that the material included essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets among other necessary items.

"India sends Humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine! An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in an X post on Sunday.

"The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, and water purification tablets among other necessary items," it added.

PM Modi condemned Gaza hospital attack

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and expressed his deep condolence for the brutal incident. During the conversation, PM Modi reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue and raised grave concerns over the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. PM Modi, however, said India would continue to send humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

"Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people. Shared our deep concern at the terrorism, violence and deteriorating security situation in the region. Reiterated India's long-standing principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue," (sic) PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi seeks action against those responsible for the attack

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi condoled the killings of hundreds of people in a hospital in Gaza and dubbed "civilian casualties in the conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern" and added those involved should be held responsible.

Hundreds of civilians are feared dead after a deadly blast at the Al Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza. Israel has denied its involvement in the bombing, while the Palestinians have held it responsible.

"Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured," Modi said on X. "Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," the prime minister said.

India backs Israel in its war against Hamas

Notably, India has been backing Israeli calls for eliminating Hamas following the attacks carried out by it on Israel on October 7 in which more than 1,300 people were killed and between 200 and 250 Israelis are said to have been taken to Gaza as hostages.

Modi had spoken to his Israeli counterpart earlier last week, where the latter briefed him about the ongoing war with Hamas militants. PM Modi, who shares good relations with Netanyahu, condemned the terror activities by Hamas and extended support to Israel in this difficult hour.

"I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. The people of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," wrote PM Modi on X.

According to the Times of Israel, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the military struck hundreds of Hamas targets overnight in Gaza’s City Rimal neighbourhood, which is home to many Hamas ministries and government buildings. He said residents were being notified over social media to evacuate before the strikes but did not elaborate further.

