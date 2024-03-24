Jaishankar calls Lavrov, extends deepest condolence on loss of lives in horrific terror attack that killed 143

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE EAM S Jaishankar with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

Singapore: A day after more than 140 people were killed in a "terrorist attack" in Moscow, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankaer spoke to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and expressed his deepest condolence. "Spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Conveyed our deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow," Jaishankar wrote on the social media platform.

Moscow terror attack killed over 140 people

Russia said on Saturday it had arrested all four gunmen suspected of carrying out a shooting massacre in a concert hall near Moscow, and President Vladimir Putin pledged to track down and punish those behind the attack. Militant Islamist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's rampage, but there were indications that Russia was pursuing a Ukrainian link, despite emphatic denials from Ukrainian officials that Kyiv had anything to do with it.

Verified footage showed camouflage-clad gunmen opening fire with automatic weapons in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow. Video showed people taking their seats, then rushing for the exits as repeated gunfire echoed above screams. Investigators said some died from gunshot wounds and others in a huge fire that broke out in the complex. Reports said the gunmen lit the blaze using petrol from canisters they carried in rucksacks.

People fled in panic. Baza, a news outlet with good contacts in Russian security and law enforcement, said 28 bodies were found in a toilet and 14 on a staircase. "Many mothers were found embracing their children," it said.

PM Modi also consoled the deaths in the Moscow terror attack

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also took to social media and condemned the terror attack on Moscow and said India strongly stands with the solidarity with Russia. "We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief," he wrote.

