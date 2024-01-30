'Deeply anguished': India condemns brutal murder of student in US, mortal remains returned

Follow us on Image Source : X Vivek Saini, the Indian student hammered to death in Georgia, US.

Atlanta: The Consulate General of India in Atlanta on Monday condemned the brutal murder of a 25-year-old Indian student in Georgia's Lithonia city, saying it was deeply anguished by the incident and provided all consular access to the victim's kin for the return of his mortal remains. The Consulate further said it remained in touch with the family as an investigation is underway.

The 25-year-old Vivek Saini, an Indian student who recently earned an MBA degree in the United States, was hammered to death by a homeless drug addict whom he had been helping for the past couple of days, in Lithonia. The horrifying incident was caught on camera when assailant Julian Faulkner mercilessly struck Saini nearly 50 times on the head with a hammer.

Saini, a part-time clerk at a store that sheltered Faulkner, had shown kindness to the accused for almost two days and provided him with chips, a coke, water, and even a jacket for warmth, M9 News Channel reported on Sunday. Saini was concerned for his safety and requested Faulkner to depart or face police intervention. Police, arriving at the scene, found Faulkner standing over Saini's lifeless body.

"We are deeply anguished by the terrifying, brutal, & heinous incident that led to the death of Indian National/student Mr Vivek Saini & condemns attack in the strongest terms. It is understood that the US authorities have arrested the accused & are investigating the case," said India's Consulate General in Atlanta on platform X.

"The Consulate got in touch with the family of Saini immediately after the incident, provided all consular assistance in sending the mortal remains back to India and remains in touch with the family."

The mortal remains of the victim, being an Indian citizen, were sent back to Vivek's family in India on January 24, said a person familiar with the case. The police authorities in Georgia acted firmly on the visual evidence of the case and made the arrests promptly, the person further informed.

The young student, who had migrated to the US two years ago after completing his B Tech, had recently earned a Master’s in Business Administration. Saini's family in Haryana mourns the loss of the promising young man, describing him as a brilliant student striving for a decent job.

His parents, Gurjeet Singh and Lalita Saini are devastated and currently unable to discuss the tragic incident.



