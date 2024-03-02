Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi opens for public. Check dress code, timings

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The first stone-built Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, belonging to Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha.

UAE’s first Hindu stone temple, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14, was opened for devotees, general public on Friday.

The temple was built by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) on a 27-acre site in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway at a cost of around Rs 700 crore. The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.

Taking to the social media platform X, BAPS Hindu Mandir said, "The wait is over! #AbuDhabiMandir is now open for all visitors and worshipers." It also shared a stunning video of the grand temple.

The post mentioned that the temple would be open from 9 am to 8 pm on all days except Monday when it would be closed for visitors.

Dress code for visiting Abu Dhabi temple

A detailed guideline has been mentioned on the temple's website to guide visitors on what type of clothing is preferred and what is banned, rules for photography etc.

As per the temple, visitors are required to cover the area of the body between the neck, the Elbow, and the ankles.

Caps, t-shirts, and other clothing articles with offensive designs are not allowed.

Do not wear translucent or tight-fitting clothing. Avoid clothing articles and accessories that make distracting noises or reflections.

Visitors whose attire does not follow these guidelines or is deemed inappropriate by our staff may be denied entry.

The temple said that these guidelines are necessary to be followed “to preserve the tranquil ambience and ensure the orderly management of our premises” the temple authorities said.

Ancient style of construction, Nagara style structure of BAPS Hindu temple

Constructed using sandstone and marble, the temple has been made in the Nagara style of architecture as per the ancient style of construction and creation mentioned in the Shilpa and Sthapatya Shastras, the Hindu scriptures which describe the science of temple design and construction.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has at least 3.5 million Indians who are part of the Indian workforce in the Gulf. The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the largest in the Gulf region. The UAE has three other Hindu temples in Dubai.

