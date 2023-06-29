'Inexplicable, inexcusable': France's Macron as 17-year-old delivery agent killed in fatal police shooting

Follow us on Image Source : AP Cars overturned during violent protests in Paris suburb of Nanterre following the fatal police shooting of a delivery driver.

French driver shooting: After a 17-year-old delivery driver was fatally shot by a police officer in the Nanterre, a suburban area of Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called the incident 'inexplicable and inexcusable' and appealed for calm as violent protests erupted in the city.

The deceased driver was identified as Nael M. His death had sparked outrage in the streets of Nanterre, with residents setting fire on barricades, demolishing a bus stop and hurling firecrackers at the police. The police resorted to firing tear gas and dispersion grenades to pacify the situation.

According to AP, the victim's mother had called for a silent march in the area where he was killed, whereas French activists called for tackling what they perceived as systemic police abuse. French government officials also distanced themselves from the police officer's action and condemned the incident.

Calling the incident "inexplicable and inexcusable" while interacting with media, Macron said, "Nothing justifies the death of a young person."

Macron also said in a tweet that the government stood in solidarity with the victim's family and loved ones, and said that the matter was immediately referred to the courts.

"We share the emotion and sorrow of young Naël's family and loved ones. I want to express to them our solidarity and the affection of the Nation," he tweeted.

In a footage of the incident, two policemen were standing aside the car and one officer firing into the window just as the vehicle pulled away. The car crashed into a nearby post and Nael M died at the scene due to the gunshot wound.

The police have heightened security presence in the area after the violent protests, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin saying that at least 31 people were arrested, 24 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in the following unrest.

The accused police officer has been arrested and will face potential manslaughter charges, said Nanterre prosecutor's office.

A team of three lawyers rejected a statement by the police which stated that the driver had put the lives of the officers at risk by threatening to run them over.

