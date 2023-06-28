France: Violent protests erupt in Paris suburb following 17-year-old driver's death by police officer

Follow us on Image Source : AP The police resorted to firing tear gas and dispersion grenades to pacify the chaotic situation.

French driver shooting: Violent protests erupted in Nanterre, a suburban area of Paris, after a 17-year-old delivery driver was allegedly shot dead by a police officer on Tuesday. The shooting had taken place during a traffic check and the victim had succumbed to a gunshot wound at the scene.

The police officer has been detained on suspicion of manslaughter, said the prosecutor's office in Nanterre, AP reported. Following the tragic shooting, a passenger in the car was arrested for a short time and later released, while search is on for a second passenger who fled the scene.

The deceased driver was identified as the 17-year-old Nael M. His death sparked outrage in the streets of Nanterre, with residents setting fire on barricades, demolishing a bus stop and hurling firecrackers at the police. The police resorted to firing tear gas and dispersion grenades to pacify the situation.

A team of three lawyers rejected a statement by the police which stated that the driver had put the lives of the officers at risk by threatening to run them over.

