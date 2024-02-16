Did Elon Musk-owned 'X' allow terrorist groups to publish longer posts, buy blue tick? Check report here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE X has defended its actions amidst the controversy

Elon Musk-owned social media platform 'X' is facing scrutiny over allegations of providing subscriptions and verifications (Blue tick mark) to designated terrorist groups prohibited from operating in the United States. According to BBC reports, the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), a non-profit organisation, discovered that X had awarded blue tick marks to two leaders of a US-designated terrorist group and several other organisations sanctioned by the US government.

The report asserts that more than a dozen X accounts belonging to US-sanctioned entities possessed a blue checkmark, which necessitates the purchase of a premium subscription. Notably, X offers premium account holders various benefits, including the ability to post longer texts and videos, as well as increased visibility. The watchdog identified as many as 28 accounts, with 18 of them receiving verification status after April 1, 2023.

What TTP report says?

''The accounts identified by TTP include two that apparently belong to the top leaders of Lebanon-based Hezbollah and others belonging to Iranian and Russian state-run media. The fact that X requires users to pay a monthly or annual fee for premium service suggests that X is engaging in financial transactions with these accounts, a potential violation of U.S. sanctions,'' the TTP said in the report.

The Tech Transparency Project additionally uncovered advertising within the comments section of 19 of these accounts, indicating a potentially widespread problem. Meanwhile, one particular concern was the revelation that certain verified accounts linked to entities sanctioned by the United States were hosting advertisements in the comments of their posts. This raised alarms regarding the possibility of these groups generating revenue from such ads.

X issues clarification

However, X has defended its actions amidst the controversy, asserting that they have robust systems in place to ensure compliance with legal standards regarding money-related features. They emphasized undergoing independent checks from payment providers to ensure adherence to regulations. Additionally, X clarified that some of the accounts mentioned in the report are not directly listed on any sanction lists, and others with checkmarks may not be utilizing services subject to sanctions.

Assuring users of their commitment to platform safety and legality, X stated that they have thoroughly examined the report's findings and will take appropriate action if necessary. They underscored their dedication to maintaining a safe and legal environment for all users.

'Committed to maintaining safe and secure platform'

"X has a robust and secure approach in place for our monetization features, adhering to legal obligations, along with independent screening by our payments providers. Several of the accounts listed in the Tech Transparency Report are not directly named on sanction lists, while some others may have visible account check marks without receiving any services that would be subject to sanctions. Our teams have reviewed the report and will take action if necessary. We are always committed to ensuring that we maintain a safe, secure and compliant platform," the official account of X stated.

The implications of the TTP investigation are significant as they prompt inquiries into how social media platforms manage extremist content and adhere to international regulations. With growing awareness of these issues, scrutiny will continue regarding X's response and potential adjustments to enhance online safety.

