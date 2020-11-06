Election not over... President Trump will be re-elected: Team Trump

Image Source : AP Trump is fuming, he remains defiant and continues to allege "fraud" in Pennsylvania.

US Election Result 2020: It's almost three days after voting in the US Presidential Election 2020 closed and counting of votes have been continuing, incumbent President Donald Trump's campaign on Friday said that this election is not over.

The TEAM TRUMP on its Twitter handle in a note said, "This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final. Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail. There are many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer, legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting location. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law. In Nevada, there appears to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots." FULL COVERAGE

"Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite irresponsible and erroneous 'calling' of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press. Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected."

This election is not over. pic.twitter.com/0WJGtgqKxX — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) November 6, 2020

Meanwhile, looking at other developments, Trump's chances of winning are narrowing down. Joe Biden has already taken a lead in Pennsylvania and Georgia, though the latter state has called for re-count of razor thin votes.

The election result scenario in US is changing with new twist and turn everyday. Uptill now, Donald Trump needed a win in four battleground states that are Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina. Now if going by Trump's claim, Republicans register a victory in Arizona, then they can afford to lose Nevada where President is trailing Biden with over 12,000 votes. But in any case, Trump has to win at least four more states to narrow the gap and take a jump from 214 to 270.

ALSO READ | Joe Biden takes lead in Pennsylvania, Georgia to recount razor-thin vote; Trump says election not over

What's up with Democrates

Democratic voters went all in on using the mail vote, while Republicans turned out on election day. That's what we're seeing in the numbers coming out on Friday. Pennsylvania had just two ways to vote: Mail or in person. There was no in-person early voting possible here. So, it figures that votes getting counted on Friday are skewing blue and adding more to Biden's total rather than Trump's tally.

The Biden campaign believes it has crossed the Pennsylvania challenge and is "joyous", according to reporters on the ground in Delaware, the Biden headquarters.

Millions of votes are still to be counted but even before we have the final tally, Biden has already 73 million votes nationally, the most in American political history.

And Donald Trump

Trump is fuming, he remains defiant and continues to allege "fraud" in Pennsylvania. His children have chimed into the overall White House meltdown, in terms that generally occupy the wide arc between what's "legal" and "illegal".

Biden leads Trump 253 to 214 in the electoral vote tally. A victory in Pennsylvania means it is game over for Trump, who ran a wild campaign in 2016 and has transformed the White House in the strangest of ways in the last four years.

Biden is a sharp contrast to Trump, both in the personal and political realm.

The last three days have shown Americans glimpses of that very contrast.

Biden spent every day since the election trying to ease tensions and delivering his messages with little outward show of anxiety.

"I ask everyone to stay calm. The process is working," Biden has said repeatedly. "It is the will of the voters. No one, not anyone else who chooses the president of the United States of America."

ALSO READ | What effect could lawsuits have on US election result as counting underway | EXPLAINER

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage