US Election 2020: Biden-Trump duel continues. When will final results be out?

Two days after polls closed in the US presidential election, neither Donald Trump nor Joe Biden has earned the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the presidency. Biden, the former Vice President and Democrat's presidential nominee, has an edge as he has defended 264 electoral college votes, only six less than the halfway mark of 270.

Trump, on the other hand, has defended 214 electoral college voters though it bagged the must-win state of Florida and Texas.

The counting of votes is still underway with a handful of states remaining in play in the tightly contested US presidential race. The outcome of contests in Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Nevada will determine whether Democrat Joe Biden or President Donald Trump wins.

According to a report in The Associated Press, Biden had a clear advantage over Trump, but the president still retained a narrow path to the 270 electoral votes needed to win reelection. It said that the process could take several more days for the vote count to conclude and a clear winner to emerge.

In Georgia, the outstanding ballots are left to be counted in counties where Biden has performed well. Notably, Trump had on Wednesday prematurely claimed he carried Georgia. Another state where counting could take place for several more days is Nevada. The AP report said that Democrat Joe Biden is leading by less than 1 percentage point over Donald Trump. Nevada was once a swing state. It trended toward Democrats in the past decade. Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016. Bush was the last Republican to win there, in 2004.

In North Carolina as well, it is early to call as ballots are left to count. In Pennsylvania, hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted. Pennsylvania is among a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting.

Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday, prematurely declared victory in the state. “We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,’” Trump said during an appearance at the White House. By Thursday evening, his lead had slipped to about 53,000 votes — and the race is expected to get tighter.

Democrats had long considered Pennsylvania a part of their “blue wall” — a trifecta that also includes Wisconsin and Michigan — that for years had served as a bulwark in presidential elections. In 2016, Trump won each by less than a percentage point.

The AP report said that there is also a possibility the race won’t be decided for days. If there is less than a half percentage point difference between Biden and Trump’s vote total, state law dictates that a recount must be held.

Notably, the US does not have a national election commission that conducts elections and announces the winner. The states have their laws and organisations with resources at scale on the ground coordinate with state officials to plot the dots.

