Dubai 'P7' car number plate sold for record Rs 122.6 crore at 'Most Noble Numbers' auction

A car number plate P7 at Dubai's 'Most Noble Numbers' auction was sold for a record 55 million dirhams (approx Rs 1,22,61,44,700). The bidding started at 15 million dirhams on Saturday night and rose to over 30 million dirhams within seconds.

At one point the bidding stopped for a while after reaching 35 million dirhams. The bid was made by French Emirati businessman Pavel Valerievich Durov, the founder and owner of the Telegram app. Once again the bid rushed rapidly to reach 55 million dirhams. The bid was placed by Panel Seven, which expressed a desire to remain anonymous. The crowd applauded loudly on each bid.

Several other VIP number plates and phone numbers were also auctioned at the event, which took place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah.

About 100 million dirhams ($27 million) were raised from the auction, which will be given to feed people during Ramadan. The auction of car plates and exclusive mobile numbers raised a total of 97.92 million dirhams. The event was organized by Emirates Auction, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority and telecommunications companies Etisalat and Du.

'P 7' topped the list after a bidding war between several people. Many of the bidders wanted to beat the existing record set in 2008 when a businessman bid for Abu Dhabi's number 1 plate for 52.22 million dirhams. All the money from this auction will be handed over to the 'One Billion Meals' campaign which was established with the aim of combating global hunger.

In keeping with the spirit of Ramadan, the donation was made by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

