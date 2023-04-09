Viral song ‘Until I Found You’ gets a soulful Hindi rendition, internet swoons. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Viral song ‘Until I Found You’ gets Hindi cover

Trending News: Have you ever stumbled upon a viral video that leaves you humming its tune long after it ends? Stephen Sanchez's song Until I Found You is one of those. Since its release in 2022, it has captured the attention of social media users worldwide, inspiring countless videos of people singing, dancing, and enjoying the lovely melody. However, one recent video has added a unique twist to this viral track.

The video, shared on Instagram by musician Kshitij Anand, features an artist singing a Hindi version of the song. Shot from inside a car with raindrops splattering on the windshield, the clip showcases the artist's soulful rendition of the track as the original version plays softly in the background. An overlay on the video reads, "POV: Wrote a Hindi version of this beautiful song."

The clip has gone viral since it was posted last month, garnering nearly 4.5 million views, 545k likes and numerous comments. Instagram users have expressed their admiration for the song's Hindi version, with some even requesting a full version of it. Many have praised the seamless transition from English to Hindi, calling the song even more beautiful in its new avatar.

Watch the viral video of Hindi rendition of ‘Until I Found You’ here:

