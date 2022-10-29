Saturday, October 29, 2022
     
  4. 'Twitter is now in sane hands': Donald Trump lauds Twitter takeover by Elon Musk

'Twitter is now in sane hands': Donald Trump lauds Twitter takeover by Elon Musk

Elon Musk TWITTER DEAL: The former president said Twitter "must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better."

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Washington Published on: October 29, 2022 7:49 IST
Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). 'Very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands': Donald Trump on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover.

Highlights

  • Former US President Donald Trump lauded Twitter's new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk
  • I am very happy that Twitter will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics: Donald Trump
  • Hours after news of Musk's takeover broke, a fake statement from Trump began circulating online

Elon Musk TWITTER DEAL: Former US President Donald Trump lauded Twitter's new ownership under billionaire Elon Musk on Friday (October 28).

"I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country," Trump said in a Truth Social post following Elon Musk's completed takeover.

On Thursday (October 27), Musk fired a number of Twitter executives including CEO Parag Agrawal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's longtime head of legal, policy and trust, who was in charge of significant account decisions, including suspending Trump.

The former president said Twitter "must now work hard to rid itself of all of the bots and fake accounts that have hurt it so badly. It will be much smaller, but better."

Elon Musk said that the social media company "will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints." 

That means suspended accounts like those held by former President Donald Trump won't immediately return to Twitter.

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," Musk added.

On Thursday, Musk wrote in a posted note to Twitter advertisers that "Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all."

Hours after news of Musk's takeover broke, a fake statement from Trump began circulating online.

"Congratulations to Elon Musk on his purchase of Twitter. Many people are saying that change was needed, as the old management was too concerned with the woke agenda," the fabricated statement read.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. 

The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal. 

(With ANI inputs) 

ALSO READ: Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

ALSO READ: US futures lower on the dawn of Elon Musk era at Twitter

