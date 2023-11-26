Delhi-bound Air India plane A321 returned to Kathmandu after pilots heard noise during take-off: Officials

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC A321 returned to Kathmandu airport after taking off

A Delhi-bound Air India aircraft (A321) returned to Kathmandu airport on Saturday evening after pilots heard a noise while taking off, an airline official said on Sunday.

The official said prior to taking off, it was noticed after boarding passengers that a door in the aircraft was unserviceable, however, the plane was cleared for take-off after following necessary airworthiness protocols. The airline spokesperson said the two issues were not related and at no point was safety compromised.



While a tail strike was suspected as the plane returned, it was later confirmed that there was no tail strike, he added.

After hearing a noise during take-off, the pilot had suspected a possible tail strike and decided to return to Kathmandu Airport.



After getting checked thoroughly, the A321 aircraft operated the flight to Delhi on Sunday morning.



"AI 216 from Kathmandu to Delhi on November 25 experienced an unserviceable door after boarding was completed. All necessary airworthiness protocols were carried out and the aircraft was cleared for take-off," the spokesperson said.

While taking off, the spokesperson said the pilots suspected a tail strike and as a measure of precaution, decided to turn back in accordance with safety protocols.

"It was later confirmed that there was no tail strike," the spokesperson said.

