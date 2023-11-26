Delhi Weather Update: IMD predicts light rain for tomorrow, minimum temp settles at 10.4°C

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMD predicts light rain for tomorrow, minimum temp settles at 10.4°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers in the national capital for Monday (November 27). There is also a possibility of a drizzle beginning from Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature was recorded at 26.4°C in Delhi while the minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The IMD said there could be shallow to moderate fog after the rain. The relative humidity was recorded at 78 percent on Sunday evening.

Gujarat, Rajasthan receive unseasonal rains

Meanwhile, at least seventeen people were killed in lightning strikes and several acres of crops damaged in several areas of Gujarat, the officials said on Sunday. The Western state received widespread unseasonal rains accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the day.

Two persons died in Surat, 2 in Banaskantha, 2 in Tapi, 2 in Bharuch, 1 in Dwarka, 1 in Panchmahal, 1 in Surendranagar, 1 in Amreli, 1 in Mehsana, 1 in Ahmedabad Rural, 1 in Sabarkantha, 1 in Botad died. One person each died due to falling of trees in Mehsana's Vijapur and Surat. A total of 15 people died due to lightning, said the officials

Parts of west Rajasthan, including Jaisalmer and Barmer, received light rainfall triggered by a western disturbance in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the weather office said. Sanchore (Jalore) witnessed hailstorm during the period but eastern Rajasthan mostly remained dry, it said.

“Due to a western disturbance, light rain has been recorded in Jaisalmer and Barmer districts in the last 24 hours. Maximum rainfall of 8 mm has been recorded in Sedwa, Barmer,” a Met department official said.

(With PTI Inputs)