'Messiah of humanity, dear to every Pakistani, our beloved...': Did PM Kakar confirm Dawood's death?

Amid reports of fugitive gangster and 1993 Mumbai blast accused Dawood Ibrahim has been hospitalised in Pakistan's Karachi due to serious health complications, a screenshot is doing rounds on social media claiming caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar confirming the death of the "underworld don". The social media post shared by username anwaar_kakkar claimed:

"The Messiah of humanity, dear to every Pakistani heart, our beloved His Excellency Dawood Ibrahim passed away due to being poisoned by an unknown. He breathed his last in a hospital in Karachi. May Allah grant him the highest position in Jannat. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un"

Did PM Kakar confirm Ibrahim's death?

Although the profile picture used for posting the message was the same as that used by the current interim PM of Pakistan, after cross-verifying the social media account, India TV discovered that the original account of the PM is "@anwaar_kakar" and not @anwaar_kakkar (extra ‘k’ is present). Besides, PM Kakar's last post on X was on December 16, Saturday. In his last post, he paid condolence to Kuwait Amit.

Therefore, India TV is in a position to classify the X (formerly Twitter) account as a "parody" and the screenshot shared is also "fake".

Who is Dawood Ibrahim?

It is worth mentioning that Ibrahim was born in December 1955 in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. His family later moved to Mumbai's Dongri area. In the 1970s, he rose to prominence within Mumbai's underworld, initially associated with the Haji Mastan gang. Over time, he gained influence, leading to the identification of his gang as the notorious "D-Company."

He is a key accused in the 1993 Mumbai blasts which killed over 250 people. Over the decades, several media reports claimed that he has reportedly been in Pakistan. According to an Indian investigating agency, he lives in Karachi’s upmarket Clifton area-- a claim that Islamabad has often denied.

Earlier in January this year, his nephew told the investigation agency that Dawood had remarried in Pakistan and, lives with his family in Karachi. However, there was no official confirmation from Pakistan until now.

