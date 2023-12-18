Dawood Ibrahim hospitalised in Karachi amidst poisoning speculations: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Reports are emerging about the hospitalisation of notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim in Karachi, Pakistan, fueling speculations of poisoning as the cause behind his deteriorating health. The 65-year-old fugitive, long wanted by Indian authorities, has been residing in Karachi, managing to elude law enforcement agencies globally.

Pakistan's Geo TV News also reported on the ongoing discussions on social media, acknowledging the rumours surrounding Dawood Ibrahim's health after his admission to a Karachi hospital. The reports suggest that the cause of his hospitalisation is poisoning, though no concrete evidence or confirmation has been provided.

Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, has been a fugitive, residing in Pakistan for several years. The devastating bombings resulted in over 250 casualties and left thousands injured. Authorities are closely monitoring his health condition amidst heightened concerns and swirling rumours.

He faces numerous charges in India, including terrorism, organized crime, and drug trafficking. Designated as a global terrorist in 2003, Dawood Ibrahim has a long history of criminal activities.

Born in December 1955 in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, Dawood Ibrahim's family later moved to Mumbai's Dongri area. In the 1970s, he rose to prominence within Mumbai's underworld, initially associated with the Haji Mastan gang. Over time, he gained influence, leading to the identification of his gang as the notorious "D-Company."

Despite the ongoing speculation about Dawood Ibrahim's health, it is crucial to note that these claims lack official verification. The underworld figure's association with criminal activities and his fugitive status have kept him in the headlines for decades, adding a layer of complexity to the current situation.

