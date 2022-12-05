Covid was man-made virus, claims ex-Wuhan lab scientist

Follow us on Image Source : AP A worker in protective suit wipes his face shield at a coronavirus testing side in Beijing.

Covid latest news: A US-based scientist who worked at China's Wuhan lab has claimed that Covid-19 was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility.

According to a report by New York Post, the former Wuhan lab scientist Andrew Huff's statement said that Covid was leaked from Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a state-run research centre, two years ago.

Epidemiologist Andrew Huff in his latest book 'The Truth About Wuhan' claims that the pandemic was caused by the US government's funding of coronaviruses in China, according to excerpts of the book published in UK-based tabloid The Sun.

The scientist has claimed that China's gain-of-function experiments were conducted with inadequate security which resulted in leak at the Wuhan lab, reports said.

This has not been the first time when China's Wuhan lab is at the centre of controversy over the spread of coronavirus across the world in 2019.

So far during the course of pandemic, many scientists, researchers, have claimed that Covid was indeed leaked from Wuhan.

Former US President Donald Trump used to call coronavirus as Chinese virus in his various press addresses when Covid was spreading fast.

