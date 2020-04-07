No new COVID-19 casualty in China for the first time since January

Image Source : AP A resident wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus looks over barriers used to seal off a neighborhood in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Friday, April 3, 2020

While other countries struggle to keep a lid on the spiking COVID-19 cases, China seems to have delivered a KO to the virus that tormented it for 3 whole months. The Chinese National Health Commission has reported that the country has not seen a single fresh coronavirus casualty in the last 24 hours for the first time since January.

The number of coronavirus cases in China have been on a downward trend since a very long time. As of April 7, China has only 1,299 active COVID-19 cases which puts China even below countries like Peru and Thailand when it comes to ongoing COVID-19 cases.

Wuhan, which was ground zero of coronavirus has seen restrictions be lifted slowly and steadily and life in the city is returning back to normal.

Outside China, the rest of the world is still trying to figure out how to combat the virus. The global death toll due to coronavirus is on the verge of crossing the 75,000 figure. Countries like USA, Italy, Spain, Germany and UK have seen casualties in thousands already.

