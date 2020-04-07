UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to ICU as COVID-19 condition worsened

Image Source : AP In this Saturday, March 28, 2020 handout photo provided by Number 10 Downing Street, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs the morning Covid-19 Meeting remotely after self isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus, at 10 Downing Street, London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been admitted to a hospital with the coronavirus. Johnson’s office says he is being admitted for tests because he still has symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been put on 'intensive care' after his COVID-19 condition worsened. Johnson, who tested has tested for coronavirus has been hospitalised and is show persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

A Downing Street spokesperson has confirmed that the PM has been shifted to the intensive care, however, he is still conscious.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Daab has been asked to deputise in his absence.

"Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus. Over the course of the afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advise of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," an official statement read.

The Downing Street spokesperson further added "The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication."

