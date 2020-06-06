Image Source : AP Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 6.8 million mark; death toll at 3,98,071

Coronavirus cases have crossed 6.8-million mark worldwide, taking positive patients toll to 6,843,840 with 398,071 deaths. Till now, 3,335,219 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection, according to Worldometer figures. The United States continues to remain the worst-hit country with positive cases toll at 1,965,708 including 111,390 deaths. Following US, is Brazil with second-most maximum number of coronavirus cases 6,46,006 including 35,047 deaths and Russia with 4,49,834 cases including 5,528 deaths.

California will allow day camps, bars, gyms, campgrounds and professional sports to begin reopening with precautions in a week. The nation’s most populated state released guidance Friday for counties on reopening a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March because of concerns about spreading the coronavirus. It also includes much-anticipated guidance on the fall reopening of schools, which have been shuttered since March.

Here are the top 10 countries affected by coronavirus:

