Dawood Ibrahim, wife test positive for coronavirus

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus, according to media reports quoting top government sources in Pakistan. Dawood’s personal staff and guards have been quarantined. Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar, who was born in Dongri, Mumbai currently believed to be residing in Karachi and is one of India's most wanted terrorist. Dawood is accused of 1993 Bombay blasts and has several Interpol notice against him.

Reports suggest D-Company boss is currently undergoing treatment in Karachi's military hospital. Dawood Ibrahim's wife, Mehajabin has also tested positive for coronavirus. Dawood was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States. He carries a reward of US $25 million on his head for his role in the 1993 Bombay bombings.

America's FBI has named Dawood Ibrahim as the World's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives.

