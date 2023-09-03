Congo: Four killed after armed attack on Chinese mining convoy transporting gold in Fizi

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Congo: Four people were killed after armed attack on Chinese mining convoy transporting gold

A Chinese mining convoy transporting gold in the northeastern territory of the Democratic Republic of Congo was attacked by unidentified persons, causing the deaths of at least four people, according to authorities. The attack reportedly took place on Friday and a Congolese soldier, a driver and two Chinese nationals were killed in the armed robbery.

According to the Sammy Badibanga Kalonji, administrator of the Fizi territory where the attack occurred, three people were seriously injured in the attack and were receiving treatment in a hospital.

The attackers managed to steal a "large quantity" of gold from the convoy that belonged to a Chinese mining company operating in the South Kivu province. The South Kivu province has been plagued with violence from armed groups for decades, and it is also where Chinese companies mine gold and silver.

As a result, the region witnesses frequent attacks on quarries and mining cooperatives as over 120 armed groups compete for land and resources in eastern Congo. A Congolese employee of another Chinese mining company was killed by armed robbers in a similar fashion in 2022.

The Congolese government suspended six Chinese mining companies from operating in South Kivu in 2021 for operating illegally. It is also said to be working to secure better terms on a $6.2 billion mining contract with China, which has not helped the nation since being signed in 2008.

Congo is the world’s largest producer of cobalt, a mineral used to make lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. China controls the majority of the cobalt mines in Congo, strengthening Beijing’s position in the global supply chain for electric vehicles and other products.

However, allegations of trafficked workers and child labourers have surrounded China's involvement in the mining industry of Congo.

