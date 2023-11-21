Congo: Stampede during military recruitment drive kills 37 aspirants

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Democratic Republic of the Congo youth get the first steps of basic military training in Goma, eastern Congo.

At least 37 people were killed after a stampede broke out at a military stadium in the Republic of Congo on Tuesday. According to the authorities, large crowds of young people responded to a recruitment appeal, which led to a rush-like situation.

According to local media reports, long lines have formed outside recruitment centres each day over the past week as young people have sought to join the army, one of the few institutions offering work in the Republic of Congo. As many as 700 people a day have registered, though there are only a total of 1,500 places available.

“The provisional toll established by the emergency services is 37 dead and many injured,” according to a press release issued on Tuesday by the prime minister's office crisis unit.

This is a developing story. More details will be added.

