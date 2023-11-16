China: 26 killed, 38 injured after fire breaks out in coal company building

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE At least 26 people were killed in China's Shanxi province.

At least 26 people were killed and 38 others injured after a fire broke out at a building of a Chinese coal mining company in the Shanxi province on Thursday morning, according to authorities.

According to news agency Xinhua, the fire erupted through the second floor of the four-story building located in Lishi District of Lyuliang City. The fire was brought under control by 1:45 pm and rescue efforts were also conducted.

A total of 18 fire trucks, more than 30 ambulances, more than 90 medical personnel, and more than 150 rescue personnel were deployed on-site for emergency response and rescue, according to Global Times.

The building belongs to the private Yongju coal mine company. A total of 64 people have been sent to hospitals and 26 of them died after emergency treatment while the rest were still in hospital.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out efforts to rescue the injured and asked authorities to check hidden dangers in key industries. Industrial accidents are common in China due to lax safety standards and poor enforcement.

The Shanxi provincial government has established a special team to investigate the cause of the fire, and the aftermath work is being carried out as well, said the emergency department.

