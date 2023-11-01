In latest 'harassment' tactic, China sends 43 aircraft and seven ships near Taiwan

Follow us on Image Source : AP China has repeated threats against Taiwan's formal independence.

In China's latest attempt to intimidate and threaten Taiwan, it flew as many as 43 military aircraft and seven ships near the self-ruled island, according to the Taiwanese Defence Ministry on Wednesday. This comes as China no longer recognises the Taiwan Strait as an informal divider between the two sides.

According to the Taiwanese Ministry, 37 of the aircraft had crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait up to 6 am on Wednesday. In response, Taiwan scrambled fighter jets, dispatched ships and activated land-based missile systems.

China's frequent military manoeuvres are seen as attempts to break Taiwanese morale, as Beijing considers the self-ruled island as part of its own territory and promised to take it, by force if necessary. It has tried to exhaust Taipei's pilots and other personnel while wearing down its equipment.

In September, the Chinese military flew 103 warplanes towards Taiwan for 24 hours, which the island’s defence ministry described as 'harassment'. The drills came soon after the US and Canada sailed warships through the Taiwan Strait, the waters separating the island from the mainland.

Despite such attempts, the present status of Taiwan's de-facto independence remains widely popular among the island's voters and the defence budget has been increased to purchase new equipment from the US, its chief ally, and to produce some items locally, including submarines.

Notably, such Chinese activities have become frequent and aggressive since the former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022. China suspended military communication with the US to show its displeasure over her trip to Taiwan.

China's recent threats towards Taiwan

Recently, at an international defence forum in Beijing, China's second-ranking military official Zhang Youxia reiterated threats by the Chinese government to retaliate against moves toward establishing Taiwan's formal independence.

He said that “no matter who tries to split Taiwan from China in any form, China and the Chinese military will never allow that to happen". However, the US was also represented at the forum by a delegation by Cynthia Carras, a leading official of the US Defence Department on China, in a sign of a possible resumption of military dialogue between the two countries.

While Zhang did not directly name the US, he criticised "certain countries" for continuing to "stir troubles around the world". "They deliberately create turbulences, meddle in regional affairs, interfere in other countries' internal affairs and instigate colour revolutions," he said.

Such countries “provide fuel to the disputes by providing weapons and launching proxy wars” and “always unfairly support one side” in regional disputes, said the second-highest ranking Chinese military official.

It is worth mentioning the relations between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly fraught lately over issues including Taiwan, and the South China Sea among other issues. The two nations have been locked in an escalating trade spat since early 2018, raising import tariffs on each other's goods.

The Chinese action recently may be an attempt by Beijing to sway Taiwan’s presidential election in January. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party, which leans toward formal independence for the island, is anathema to the Chinese government. China backs the Opposition candidates who bat for working with the mainland.

Taiwan and China split in 1949 when the communists took control of China during a civil war. The Nationalists who suffered loss fled to Taiwan and formed their own government here. The island is self-governing, though only a few foreign nations give it official diplomatic recognition. The US among others has formal ties with China while maintaining a representative office in Taiwan.

(with inputs from agencies)

