China: Massive explosion at chemical plant in Jiangxi, many feared dead; 4th blast within last 10 days I VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : @NEXTA/TWITTER China chemical factory fire

In yet another incident of the blast, a powerful explosion occurred in one of the chemical plants in China's Jiangxi province, Nexta reported. Although there was no official confirmation about the fatalities, media reports cited emergency services and asserted many people were feared dead in the tragic incident.

Notably, this was the fourth major explosion within 10 days. Earlier last month, at least 31 people were killed following ripped through a restaurant in the north-western Chinese city of Yinchuan.

In 2022, a fire at a factory in Anyang killed at least 38 people. Initially, it was unclear what had caused the fire at the industrial park in China's central Henan province, multiple media reports suggested electric welding that flouted regulations was responsible.

China's faulty government supervision, corruption, cost-cutting causing explosion

Industrial accidents of this type are a regular occurrence in China, usually attributed to poor government supervision, corruption, cost-cutting measures by employers and little safety training for employees. At least nine people were killed in an explosion at a Chinese petrochemical plant, and three others died in a helicopter crash during the country’s May Day holiday.

In February, 53 miners were killed in the collapse of a massive open-pit coal mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, leading to numerous arrests, and four people were detained over a fire at an industrial trading company in central China in November that killed 38 people.

173 people were killed in 2015 explosion case

The central government has pledged stronger safety measures since an explosion in 2015 at a chemical warehouse in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. In that case, a number of local officials were accused of having taken bribes to ignore safety violations.

When the explosion claimed the lives of 31 people last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded urgent medical care for the injured and a safety overhaul after the explosion. He urged efforts to quickly determine the cause of the accident and hold people accountable under the law.

Also Read: China: 4 killed, 5 injured after explosion at steel mill in Yingkou

Latest World News