China: 4 killed, 5 injured after explosion at steel mill in Yingkou

China explosion: Barely a day after a cooking gas explosion claimed 31 lives at a barbecue restaurant in China's Yinchuan city, four people were killed and five persons were left injured in another explosion at a steel mill in Yingkou, according to the city government on Friday.

The city's Emergency Management Bureau affirmed that a blast furnace had exploded on Thursday at the Yingkou Iron and Steel Co. Ltd, reports AP. Experts believed that an equipment malfunction was the reason of the explosion.

This comes after a massive cooking gas explosion at a barbecue restaurant in northwestern China killed 31 people and injured seven, Chinese authorities said on Thursday.

The blast tore through the establishment at around 8:40 pm on Wednesday (June 21) on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, as people were gathering on the eve of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Industrial accidents of this type are a regular occurrence in China, usually attributed to poor government supervision, corruption, cost-cutting measures by employers and little safety training for employees. At least nine people were killed in an explosion at a Chinese petrochemical plant, and three others died in a helicopter crash during the country’s May Day holiday.

In February, 53 miners were killed in the collapse of a massive open pit coal mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia, leading to numerous arrests, and four people were detained over a fire at an industrial trading company in central China in November that killed 38 people.

