Reports of a possible explosive device near Capitol in US, police probe on

Reports of a possible explosive device in a pickup truck outside the Library of Congress on Capitol Hill emerged on Thursday, following which the area around the building was evacuated.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, officers were “responding to a suspicious vehicle near the Library of Congress.” The building is near the Capitol and the Supreme Court.

The law enforcement officials said investigators were at the scene and working to determine whether the device was an operable explosive.

The officials were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke on condition of anonymity.

It comes months after a pipe bomb was left at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee in Washington a day before thousands of pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

(With AP inputs)

