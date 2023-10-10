Deadly floods strike Cameroon's capital, Yaounde, leaving 27 dead and dozens injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Search operation for those missing and to recover their vehicles in Bardang.

Cameroon's capital city, Yaoundé, was hit by devastating floods triggered by heavy rainfall, resulting in at least 27 fatalities and over 50 injuries. The floods primarily impacted the Yaounde 2 district of the capital, where torrential rains unleashed a deluge on Sunday, causing extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure. Rescue operations are in full swing, with responders working diligently to search for individuals who may still be missing in the aftermath of the disaster. Daouda Ousmanou, the top government official in the affected district, stated that rescue teams are sifting through debris and mud in hopes of saving lives.

Cameroon's government responds to tragedy

Cameroon's Territorial Administration Minister, Paul Atanga Ngi, visited the disaster site and confirmed the death toll, expressing condolences on behalf of President Paul Biya to the grieving families. He also assured that all the injured individuals would receive free medical treatment.

Recurrent flooding woes

In recent years, Cameroon has experienced recurrent flooding, often attributed to climate change, exacerbated by substandard construction practices that frequently disregard regulations. The situation was further aggravated in this instance when a manmade lake's dike collapsed, sending structures cascading down the hill.

In Yaoundé's Mbankolo neighborhood, approximately 30 houses were swept away, and several buildings collapsed, trapping residents inside. Tragically, some individuals were swept away by the floodwaters and drowned.

Heartbreaking search for loved ones

Ernest Zebaze, a 24-year-old university student, shared his heart-wrenching experience of identifying the bodies of his mother and two siblings, while he continues to search for his father, who was at home during the downpour.

The victims' bodies have been placed in a morgue, and the injured have been rushed to hospitals, including the Yaounde General Hospital, which received 12 individuals, including a 7-year-old girl.

To mitigate the risks of floods and landslides, authorities in Cameroon have been demolishing buildings located in high-risk areas. Unfortunately, some of the structures that collapsed during this incident had already been marked for demolition.

Also read | India-Israel relations will remain unaffected by war: Israeli foreign ministry spokesperson

Also read | After Trump, US President Joe Biden questioned over classified documents found at his home

Latest World News