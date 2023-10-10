After Trump, US President Joe Biden questioned over classified documents found at his home

Follow us on Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Amid the Middle East tensions, a major development took place in the US where President Joe Biden was interviewed as part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents. According to the White House, the interview was conducted on Sunday and Monday and was "concluded" on October 9.

As per the charges, Biden had retained classified documents when he was a senator and vice president. The highly sensitive documents were found at his Delaware home, as well as at a private office that he used in between his service in the Obama administration and becoming president.

Latest World News