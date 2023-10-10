Tuesday, October 10, 2023
     
  After Trump, US President Joe Biden questioned over classified documents found at his home

After Trump, US President Joe Biden questioned over classified documents found at his home

According to the investigators, US President Joe Biden had kept the highly sensitive documents at his Delaware home, as well as at a private office that he used in between his service in the Obama administration and becoming president.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Updated on: October 10, 2023 6:57 IST
US President Joe Biden at the White House.
Image Source : AP US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Amid the Middle East tensions, a major development took place in the US where President Joe Biden was interviewed as part of an independent investigation into his handling of classified documents. According to the White House, the interview was conducted on Sunday and Monday and was "concluded" on October 9.

As per the charges, Biden had retained classified documents when he was a senator and vice president. The highly sensitive documents were found at his Delaware home, as well as at a private office that he used in between his service in the Obama administration and becoming president. 

