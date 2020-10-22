Thursday, October 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Live now

Breaking News LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour

Get all the latest news on coronavirus cases, news on the vaccine, monsoon rains, business, politics, science, education and much more in India and worldwide.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2020 8:31 IST
Breaking News October 22
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking News October 22

The total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 41 million, including more than 1,136,260 fatalities. More than 30,909,643 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists who are in a race against time to produce a vaccine/medicine.

IndiaTvNews.com brings you the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis that has resulted in job losses in millions and changing the way we work. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed as our team of dedicated editors/reporters bring you the latest news on coronavirus, coronavirus vaccine trial updates, photos, video, news, views and top stories from monsoon rains, business, politics, education, science, yoga, and much more in India and worldwide.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Live updates :Breaking News

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Oct 22, 2020 8:08 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Air pollution levels worsen, air quality still in 'poor' category

  • Oct 22, 2020 8:03 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Former Telangana Minister and sr TRS leader Naini Narshimha Reddy dies

    Naini Narshimha Reddy, Former Telangana Minister and senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader passed away at a hospital in Hyderabad, last night

  • Oct 22, 2020 8:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Swami Ramdev LIVE: Low-calorie diet to prevent brain stroke, heart attack

  • Oct 22, 2020 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Morning Brief: COVID-19 cases cross 41 million, death toll crosses 1.1 million

    Hello and welcome to today's live coverage of coronavirus news in India and across the world, with me, Priya Jaiswal (@jaiswalpriyaa) and my colleagues Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra), Nidhi Taneja (@nidhiindiatv), Shashwat Bhandari (@ShashBhandari​),  Madhu Rao (@MadhuL13), Rashi Hardaha (@rashihardaha), Analiza Pathak (@analizapathak) and Abhinav Ranjan. Stay tuned to Indiatvnews.com (@indiatvnews) for all the latest updates on what's happening around the world.
     
    Here's a quick overview:
     
    The total number of global cases has surpassed 41 million, including more than 1,136,260 fatalities. More than 30,909,643 patients are reported to have recovered.
     
    Total positive cases country-wise:
     
    USA-  8,584,819
    India-  7,705,158
    Brazil-  5,300,649
    Russia- 1,447,335
    Spain-  1,046,641

Top News

Latest News

X