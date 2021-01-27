Breaking News January 27: Top Headlines This Hour

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
     
India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2021 8:53 IST
Live updates :Breaking News January 27

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Security heightened at Singhu border where farmers are protesting against farm laws

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Security tightened at Red Fort in the national capital

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category

    Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor' category, with overall AQI standing at 339, said System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Entry/exit at Jama Masjid, entry at Lal Quila metro stations closed

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday that entry and exit to Lal Quila metro station and entry at Jama Masjid metro station have been closed.

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Pro-Khalistan group gathers in Washington in support of Indian farme

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    SC to hear women Army officers' plea over non-implementation of its

    Supreme Court will hear today the plea filed by 17 women officers from Indian Army alleging that the Army has not yet granted the Permanent Commission (PC) to even 50% of women officers despite a Supreme Court judgment regarding the same.

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:47 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Thousands of users across the US East Coast faced widespread internet outage from providers on Tuesday, reports Reuters

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Janet Yellen sworn by US Vice President Kamala Harris as the first woman to head the US Treasury, reports Reuters

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    IMF projected 11.5% growth rate for India in 2021

  • Jan 27, 2021 9:45 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Delhi: Heavy security deployment near Red Fort

