Saturday, July 08, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. Brazil: Building collapse in Pernambuco kills 8, including children; 5 missing

Brazil: Building collapse in Pernambuco kills 8, including children; 5 missing

The building that collapsed was located in the Janga neighbourhood near Recife, the state capital. Three people have been rescued so far.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee Sao Paulo Published on: July 08, 2023 17:43 IST
Five people are reportedly missing after the building
Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Five people are reportedly missing after the building collapsed in Brazil's Pernambuco

A building collapsed in Brazil's Pernambuco state on Friday, claiming the lives of eight civilians, including children, according to the state officials.

Pernambuco's Secretariat of Social Defense (SDS) said that the deceased included four children aged from five to 16 years, CNN reported.

Three people were rescued from the rubble while five are still missing, said the SDS. The building was located in the Janga neighbourhood near Recife, the state capital. 

Rescue operations are underway on the site of the building and firefighters and public safety teams have been mobilized.

ALSO READ | Delhi: NDRF rescues two stranded people after portion of under-construction building collapses in Dakshinpuri

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News