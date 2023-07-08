Brazil: Building collapse in Pernambuco kills 8, including children; 5 missing

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL Five people are reportedly missing after the building collapsed in Brazil's Pernambuco

A building collapsed in Brazil's Pernambuco state on Friday, claiming the lives of eight civilians, including children, according to the state officials.

Pernambuco's Secretariat of Social Defense (SDS) said that the deceased included four children aged from five to 16 years, CNN reported.

Three people were rescued from the rubble while five are still missing, said the SDS. The building was located in the Janga neighbourhood near Recife, the state capital.

Rescue operations are underway on the site of the building and firefighters and public safety teams have been mobilized.

