Image Source : AP Boris Johnson discharged from hospital after battling coronavirus

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from the hospital after a week that saw three days spent in intensive care. He will not immediately be returning to work, but rather will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house, a statement from his office said.

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' hospital, in London, on last Sunday - 10 days after testing positive for the virus. He had three nights in intensive care before returning to a ward on Thursday.

"On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas' for the brilliant care he has received," a statement from his office said.

"All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness," the statement added.

Earlier, in his first public statement since being moved out of the intensive care unit of the hospital, the 55-year-old UK prime minister said: “I can’t thank them enough, I owe them my life."

