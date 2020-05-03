‘Doctors had plans if I died of coronavirus’, Boris Johnson reflects on 'tough old moment'

Image Source : AP Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shows thumbs up before he applauds on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street in London during the weekly "Clap for our Carers" Thursday, April 30, 2020. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has prompted a public display of appreciation for care workers. The applause takes place across Britain every Thursday at 8pm local time to show appreciation for healthcare workers, emergency services, armed services, delivery drivers, shop workers, teachers, waste collectors, manufacturers, postal workers, cleaners, vets, engineers and all those helping people with coronavirus and keeping the country functioning while most people stay at home in the lockdown.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that contingency plans were made while he was fighting for his life against coronavirus. He also said that liters and liters of oxygen was need to get him 'back on his feet'. In an interview given to tabloid newspaper 'The Sun', Johnson said that the doctors had made arrangements to announce his death. Discribing his 'near death' experience, Johnson said, "things could have gone either way."

“It was a tough old moment, I won’t deny it. They had a strategy to deal with a ‘death of Stalin’-type scenario. I was not in particularly brilliant shape and I was aware there were contingency plans in place. The doctors had all sorts of arrangements for what to do if things went badly wrong,” emotional Boris Johnson recalled.

He further added, “It was hard to believe that in just a few days my health had deteriorated to this extent. I remember feeling frustrated. I couldn’t understand why I wasn’t getting better. But the bad moment came when it was 50-50 whether they were going to have to put a tube down my windpipe. That was when it got a bit . . . they were starting to think about how to handle it presentationally.”

The 55-year-old British PM went on to thank the medical staff for bringing him back from a difficult situation. "It was thanks to some wonderful, wonderful nursing that I made it…I can’t explain how it happened. I don’t know . . . it was just wonderful to see the ,” Johnson said.

The Sun reported that Johnson was red eyed and his voice faltered several times during the interview at Downing Street.

“I’ve broken my nose, I’ve broken my finger, I’ve broken my wrist, I’ve broken my rib. I’ve broken just about everything. I’ve broken all sorts of things, several times in some cases. But I’ve never had anything as serious as this,” Johnson said.

Describing his thought process during his time at the hospital, Johnson said, “All I remember feeling was just frustration. I couldn’t see why I wasn’t getting better. I was just incredibly frustrated because the bloody indicators kept going in the wrong direction and I thought, ‘There’s no medicine for this thing and there’s no cure’. That was the stage when I was thinking, ‘How am I going to get out of this?”

According to the interviewer, David Wooding, who claims to have interviewed Johnson several times in the past, the UK President's fight with coronavirus left him a changed man. “Over the years, I’ve met or interviewed Boris Johnson many times — but this meeting was like no other. Not only were we forced to sit far apart for social distancing, but it’s clear his brush with death has left him a changed man,” Wooding said.

