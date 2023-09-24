Sunday, September 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. World
  4. 35 killed after fire breaks out in commercial building close to Benin's capital

35 killed after fire breaks out in commercial building close to Benin's capital

Beninese prosecutor Adam-Bongle Abdoubaki said that the fire may have been caused when the bags of gasoline were being unloaded in the building.

Aveek Banerjee Edited By: Aveek Banerjee New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2023 18:21 IST
A massive fire erupted in a commercial building in Benin.
Image Source : X A massive fire erupted in a commercial building in Benin.

A fire broke out in a commercial building near Benin's capital of Porto-Novo, claiming the lives of at least 35 people, according to the African country's authorities.

As per images shared by the state broadcaster and social media, the building was almost completely gutted, while nearby cars and motorbikes were also charred as a result of the fire that broke out on Saturday.

According to a fire official, the site is known for the storage and handling of gasoline. Three people were rescued by passersby before the firefighters managed to arrive at the site. The fire probably started during the "unloading of bags of gasoline", said Beninese prosecutor Adam-Bongle Abdoubaki in a statement.

Over a dozen people were injured in the fire, while the flames claimed the life of a child. A crisis unit has been set up to inform the kin of the victims and collect information to know the cause of the fire.

“I am dismayed,” local prefecture representative Marie Akpotrossou told the public broadcaster, while blaming the incident on the sale of contraband gasoline. She said that the illegal trade should be closely monitored.

(with AP inputs)

Latest World News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Top News

Related World News

Latest News