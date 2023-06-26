'Obama should spend his energy complimenting India than criticising': Ex-US Int'l Religious Freedom official

Follow us on Image Source : AP/FILE Former US President Barack Obama, right, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COP21, United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Days after former US President Barack Obama's critical comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stance on minority communities, Johnnie Moore, former Commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, recommended the ex-President to "spend his energy complimenting India more than criticizing the world's largest democracy".

A major controversy erupted in New Delhi after Obama in an interview with CNN on Thursday had said that India may “pull apart” if the rights of the religious and ethnic minorities are not upheld. “If the (US) President meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a Hindu majority India is worth mentioning," the former President had said. Notably, the critical remarks from Obama came on the same day when PM Modi held multiple meetings in the United States during his recent state visit.

Obama should spend his energy complimenting India: Moore

"I think the former President Obama should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticizing India. India is the most diverse country in human history. It's not a perfect country, just like the US is not a perfect country, but its diversity is its strength," said Moore.

"Even in that critique, President Obama couldn't help but also compliment PM Modi and I certainly understand why, having spent some time with him," he added.

Further, he maintained that the recent visit of the Prime Minister wasn't just a piece of history for India but was a piece of history for the US as well. Calling India an incredibly pluralistic country, he underscored that New Delhi fights for its democracy at every single election and "that democracy is alive and well in India and that certainly was the impression of the US Congress." "PM Modi gave a gift to the US. He came here and brought Democrats and Republicans together. And that is the magic of democracy," he added.

Incredibly thrilled to see the Indian PM: Moore

"I think it's a lot of people looking from the outside of India into the inside of India. But when you're inside India, you understand very quickly that the diversity of the country is its strength. And when you talk about minorities in India, I've been to Dharamsala and sat with the Tibetan community. I went to Amritsar and sat with the Sikh community. I know the Christian community really well, and I spent a lot of time in the Gulf," said Moore.

"I was incredibly thrilled to see the Indian PM make another historic visit to Cairo. Egyptian president rolled out the red carpet and gave PM Modi the most important honour that any leader can receive from the Arab Republic of Egypt. And that alone sends a clear message from the Islamic world," he added.

