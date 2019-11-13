Image Source : TWITTER Afghanistan: 7 killed, 7 injured in a car bomb blast in Kabul

At least 7 people were killed and seven others were injured in a car bomb blast near the interior ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday morning, said an Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi. The blast took place in Qasim Street of Kabul's PD15.

According TOLO News reports, The blast took place around 7:25 am (local time) in the Qasaba area in Police District 15 of the Kabul city, ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said adding that, “The target area has not yet been cleared.”

Rahimi said the number of casualties could rise.

The victims have been taken to hospital for treatment. The blast has damaged several vehicles in the area.

At least 7 people were killed and 7 others were wounded in a car bomb explosion in PD15 of Kabul, said an Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi: TOLOnews #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/VbrPPaY7Yk — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

A Counter Narcotics department and several foreign NGOs have reached the spot of the blast. An investigation is underway at the scene. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

