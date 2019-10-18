Friday, October 18, 2019
     
Afghanistan: 18 killed, over 50 injured in two blasts inside mosque

At least 18 people killed and nearly 50 others wounded in two blasts inside a mosque in Nangarhar province on Friday.

Kabul Updated on: October 18, 2019 17:09 IST
Afghanistan: 18 killed and over 50 injured in two blasts inside mosque

At least 18 people killed and nearly 50 others wounded in two blasts inside a mosque in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan on Friday. 

According to local officials, the bomb had exploded in a mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers killing and wounding men who had gathered for worship. The explosion happened inside a mosque in Haska Mena district.

The roof has fallen due to the blast, at least 10 people are feared to be dead and wounded. No militant group has claimed responsibility so far.

 

