Buildings damaged, several feared killed as loud explosion rocks Afghanistan

Car bomb explosion rocks Afghanistan

Several people were feared killed after a car bomb exploded outside the administrative office in Afghanistan on Wednesday. According to the local media, the explosion occurred in Alishing district in the country's eastern Laghman province.

"The initial information provided by Afghan National Police (ANP) found the explosion occurred roughly at 5:50 a.m. local time. The ANP is investigating circumstances of the incident to determine more facts and details will be shared with media as appropriate," Spokesman Assadullah Dawlatzai told reporters.

The explosion affected several people and damaged buildings while security forces cordoned off the area for precautionary measures, according to locals.

The blast caused a plume of grey smoke to rise above the scene in the district, north of provincial capital Mehtarlam, they said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

