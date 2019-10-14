Monday, October 14, 2019
     
10 dead, several feared trapped as two-storey building collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Mau

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 14, 2019 9:45 IST

At least 10 people were killed, while 15 others were injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh Monday morning. The incident was reported from Mohammadabad in Mau. 

Several people are reported trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. The incident occurred following a cylinder blast at a residence in the area. 

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "As per District Magistrate of Mau, the death toll in the blast stands at 10."

"UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of blast in a house in Walidpur in Mau, where 10 persons have died. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and directed that DM and SP and all officers to immediately provide all possible relief and medical help to the injured persons," he said. 

