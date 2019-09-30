Monday, September 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Explosion at paint factory in Amritsar, adjoining buildings develop cracks

Explosion at paint factory in Amritsar, adjoining buildings develop cracks

There was an explosion in a container filled with chemicals, police said, adding that investigations were underway to find out what caused it. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 15:09 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE

Explosion in Amritsar manufacturing unit

A blast was reported at a paint manufacturing unit in Amritsar on Monday. According to the police, the explosion was reported from Tarn Taran road. Any casualties were not reported in the incident. 

Commenting on the incident, police said the adjoining buildings developed cracks due to the blast. 

There was an explosion in a container filled with chemicals, police said, adding that investigations were underway to find out what caused it. 

A forensic team was on the spot, they said. 

Firefighters helped douse the flames, officials said. 

Also Read | 2 dead in explosion in Tarn Taran, Punjab

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Explosion at Raipur steel plant; three injured

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryBihar floods: Deputy CM Sushil Modi, his family rescued from home Next StoryRam Leela character goes up in flames, hospitalised  