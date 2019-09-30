Explosion at paint factory in Amritsar, adjoining buildings develop cracks

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Explosion in Amritsar manufacturing unit

A blast was reported at a paint manufacturing unit in Amritsar on Monday. According to the police, the explosion was reported from Tarn Taran road. Any casualties were not reported in the incident.

Commenting on the incident, police said the adjoining buildings developed cracks due to the blast.

There was an explosion in a container filled with chemicals, police said, adding that investigations were underway to find out what caused it.

A forensic team was on the spot, they said.

Firefighters helped douse the flames, officials said.

