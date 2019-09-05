Thursday, September 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 2 dead in explosion in Tarn Taran, Punjab

2 dead in explosion in Tarn Taran, Punjab

Two people were killed in an explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Thursday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Tarn Taran Updated on: September 05, 2019 14:29 IST
2 dead in explosion in Tarn Taran, Punjab

2 dead in explosion in Tarn Taran, Punjab

Two people were killed in an explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Thursday. A forensic team is present at the spot. 

Earlier on Wednesday, 23 people died and 27 injured in a blast a firecracker factory located in Gurdaspur. The explosion also damaged buildings nearby, shattering windowpanes and even bringing down the roofs of a couple of them. The explosion was heard kilometres away. 

The blast at the factory took place around 4 pm.

Eyewitness Sukhraj Singh said one car landed in a drain because of the impact. Another Batala resident Rajpal Khokkar was passing by after a visit to a nearby gurdwara when the explosion took place.

ALSO READ | Huge blast in Punjab firecracker factory claims 23 lives, CM orders inquiry

 

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryNitin Gadkari on hefty challans: Attempt to make people follow rules Next StoryAircel-Maxis case: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to P Chidambaram, son Karti  