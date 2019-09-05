2 dead in explosion in Tarn Taran, Punjab

Two people were killed in an explosion in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Thursday. A forensic team is present at the spot.

Earlier on Wednesday, 23 people died and 27 injured in a blast a firecracker factory located in Gurdaspur. The explosion also damaged buildings nearby, shattering windowpanes and even bringing down the roofs of a couple of them. The explosion was heard kilometres away.

The blast at the factory took place around 4 pm.

Eyewitness Sukhraj Singh said one car landed in a drain because of the impact. Another Batala resident Rajpal Khokkar was passing by after a visit to a nearby gurdwara when the explosion took place.

