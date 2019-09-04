Huge blast in Punjab firecracker factory claims 10 lives, police and medics on the spot

Wednesday, September 04, 2019
     
New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2019 17:47 IST
Blast in Gurdaspur firecracker factory has claimed 10 lives

At least 10 people have been killed in a huge blast in a firecracker factory in Gurdaspur, Punjab. The intensity of the blast was so much that it was heard from several kilometres away. Police and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

The firecracker factory is located in Batala in Gurdaspur. Fire engines have been rushed to the site and firemen are fighting the flames. It is feared that about 50 people are trapped under the debris.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh mourned the deaths and said that District Collector and Senior Superintendent of Police are heading the rescue effort.

(More details awaited)

