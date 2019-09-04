Huge blast in Punjab firecracker factory claims 10 lives, police and medics on the spot

Blast in Gurdaspur firecracker factory has claimed 10 lives

At least 10 people have been killed in a huge blast in a firecracker factory in Gurdaspur, Punjab. The intensity of the blast was so much that it was heard from several kilometres away. Police and ambulances have been rushed to the spot.

Police, Fire Brigade and medics are at the spot

The firecracker factory is located in Batala in Gurdaspur. Fire engines have been rushed to the site and firemen are fighting the flames. It is feared that about 50 people are trapped under the debris.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh mourned the deaths and said that District Collector and Senior Superintendent of Police are heading the rescue effort.

Deeply anguished to learn of the loss of lives due to the blast in the firecracker factory in Batala. Rescue operations are underway with the DC & SSP heading the relief efforts. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 4, 2019

(More details awaited)